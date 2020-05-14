North Central District Health Department (NCDHD) was made aware of two positive COVID-19 cases in Knox County. Case investigations are being completed and all close contacts will be notified and will be asked to self-quarantine.
Knox County has now reported nine positive COVID tests.
NCDHD would like to reiterate to district communities that residents should not become complacent as Directed Health Measures are loosened. Continue to remain cautious, be aware of your surroundings, and practice social distancing as there are positive COVID-19 cases in adjoining counties and outbreaks in neighboring districts.
To protect yourself and others from COVID-19 continue to cover your cough with a tissue and throw it away, or a bent elbow. Wash your hands with soap and water frequently. Practice social distancing by staying home, but if you need to go out, remain six feet from others and please wear a mask while in public settings.