With the Bloomfield Library closed due to COVID-19, retired librarian Ruth Howder was looking for something to keep her busy. While scrolling through Facebook Ruth saw a Yankton bakery selling cupcake kits and she thought what a great idea that is. Thinking about it for awhile Ruth thought it would be great to offer cut-out sugar cookie kits to residents of Bloomfield and surrounding area. When it comes to baking Ruth is one of the best in town. Anyone who is lucky enough to try one of Ruth’s creations, typically becomes a returning customer. For years she has been making cakes for weddings, anniversaries, baptisms, you name it, she’s done it. What started as a tradition when Ruth was a child has continued on with her own family.
“We always make sugar cookies before Christmas and Easter, and I thought I have cookie cutters galore and if they don’t get used, I feel bad.”
So, off to work she went. She posted on Bloomfield Public Library’s Facebook page saying she would be offering a dozen Easter shaped sugar cookies with four bags of yummy buttercream frosting for $10. Seventy-five requests later Ruth is close to sending out two-thousand cookie kits to families for this Easter holiday. With grocery store shelves running low finding ingredients has been a little difficult. Eggs, Margarine, and Crisco have been the most difficult. Thankfully her daughter, Jill, was able to get some eggs for a family she cleans for and a run to Yankton scored her a twenty-five pound bag of flour. Her sugar cookie recipe is from one of her best friends, Debbie Dubs, who received it from one of her good friends.
“I called her the other day and said you should see my recipe card. It is in shreds and greasy as can be, but at least I know I can find it in my recipe card box.”
While Ruth and her home may be covered in head to toe flour, Ruth is in her happy place. “I love to bake. It isn’t because I have to, but because I love to.”