emil

Emil Brandt

School:  Niobrara Public Schools

Age: 18

Parents: Liz and Seymour Brandt 

Siblings: Julius, Jade, Zane, Remmy 

Moody Motor

What was your best school memory?

Having fun in PE

What are your future plans after graduation?

To attend college at Wayne State College and become a teacher.

What was your favorite school lunch?

Pizza

Activities or organizations you participated in?

Football, Wrestling, Choir, FBLA, National Honor  Society 

What advice can you give underclassmen?

Have fun and do not make Hanzlik mad.

 