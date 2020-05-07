Emil Brandt
School: Niobrara Public Schools
Age: 18
Parents: Liz and Seymour Brandt
Siblings: Julius, Jade, Zane, Remmy
What was your best school memory?
Having fun in PE
What are your future plans after graduation?
To attend college at Wayne State College and become a teacher.
What was your favorite school lunch?
Pizza
Activities or organizations you participated in?
Football, Wrestling, Choir, FBLA, National Honor Society
What advice can you give underclassmen?
Have fun and do not make Hanzlik mad.