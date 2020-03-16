A 16-year-old boy from Crofton, who had been treated in the Biocontainment Unit, was discharged Monday after three negative tests for COVID-19, according to the University of Nebraska Medical Center.
A 24-bed unit within UNMC has been dedicated and segmented for confirmed and suspected COVID-19 patients who require hospital care. The unit has negative air pressure throughout. Two COVID patients who had been treated in the Nebraska Biocontainment Unit have been moved to this new unit. The Biocontainment Unit is now empty and will be used as a surge location going forward.
A 36-year-old Omaha woman remains in critical condition. One evacuee from the Diamond Princess cruise ship who had suffered a fall remains in good condition. Four other evacuees from the Diamond Princess group departed the National Quarantine Unit in the last 24 hours, leaving one guest from that group in the quarantine unit.