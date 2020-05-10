ethan

Ethan Andrew McCormick 

School: Verdigre Public School 

Age: 18 

Parents: Loren and Malissa McCormick 

Pinnacle Bank

Family: Brothers: Morgan McCormick

School Activities: Drama, football, band, track.

Hobbies/Interests: I like being outside in the country. I like playing video games and hanging out with friends. 

Greatest Challenge: My greatest challenge is my vision. I have had to work with my vision throughout my life so far and I will continue to progress through this challenge. 

Plans After Graduation: I plan on working all summer and get ready for college this fall at Wayne State College. 

Goals for the future: Graduate college, get a good paying job that I enjoy, and get a place of my own. 

Best Memory in High School: I loved all my football games, whether we won or lost. But the best is winning my first game ever freshman year.

 