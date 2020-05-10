Ethan Andrew McCormick
School: Verdigre Public School
Age: 18
Parents: Loren and Malissa McCormick
Family: Brothers: Morgan McCormick
School Activities: Drama, football, band, track.
Hobbies/Interests: I like being outside in the country. I like playing video games and hanging out with friends.
Greatest Challenge: My greatest challenge is my vision. I have had to work with my vision throughout my life so far and I will continue to progress through this challenge.
Plans After Graduation: I plan on working all summer and get ready for college this fall at Wayne State College.
Goals for the future: Graduate college, get a good paying job that I enjoy, and get a place of my own.
Best Memory in High School: I loved all my football games, whether we won or lost. But the best is winning my first game ever freshman year.