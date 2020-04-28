Creighton Community School has rescheduled graduation for Saturday, June 13 at 2 p.m. This decision has been made with input from parents and the Board of Education. The ceremony will be held in one of two methods as health regulations permit:
Traditional Ceremony
Ceremony in the south parking lot
If health conditions only allow for ceremony option 2 and in the event of adverse weather, the rescheduled date of the ceremony will be June 14th at 2 p.m.
If health conditions do not allow for any of the above two options, administration will meet with parents to discuss other possibilities.