Stran Fritz
School: Niobrara Public Schools
Age:18
Parents: Todd and Stacy Fritz
Siblings: 3 (Gracie Fritz, Larissa McCardle, and Shelbie (McCardle) Larsen
What was your best school memory? Any time spent in the shop with Mr. Runnels.
What are your future plans after graduation? I have enlisted in the United States Marine Corp
What was your favorite school lunch? Pizza
What was the best lesson you ever learned at school? Put in the time and the effort and it will pay off!
Activities or organizations you participated in? Skills USA and FBLA
What advice can you give underclassmen? Enjoy your time...it goes fast!!!