Stran Fritz

School:  Niobrara Public Schools

Age:18

Parents: Todd and Stacy Fritz

Siblings: 3 (Gracie Fritz, Larissa McCardle, and Shelbie (McCardle) Larsen

What was your best school memory? Any time spent in the shop with Mr. Runnels.

What are your future plans after graduation?  I have enlisted in the United States Marine Corp

What was your favorite school lunch? Pizza

What was the best lesson you ever learned at school?  Put in the time and the effort and it will pay off!

Activities or organizations you participated in?  Skills USA and FBLA

What advice can you give underclassmen?  Enjoy your time...it goes fast!!!