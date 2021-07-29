Investigators with the Nebraska State Patrol have arrested a Fort Calhoun man as part of a narcotics investigation in multiple counties.
On Wednesday, investigators executed search warrants at multiple locations as part of the investigation. The first location was 5437 Samuel Colt Lane in Fort Calhoun, in Washington County. During a search of the residence, investigators located more than 11 pounds of marijuana, one pound of psilocybin mushrooms, and a handgun.
Investigators arrested the resident, Jacob Drews, 31. He was lodged in Washington County Jail.
A second search warrant was executed on a residence at 54031 892 Road in rural Bloomfield, in Knox County. At that location, investigators located more than 6 pounds of psilocybin mushrooms, 3 pounds of marijuana, a small amount of cocaine, pharmaceutical pills, and drug paraphernalia. Investigators also found four firearms and explosive material.
The investigation is ongoing. Additional charges are pending.