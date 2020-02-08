Bloomfield won the Wynot speech on Saturday with a dozen medalists. Verdigre also competed and finished fifth.
For Bloomfield, Grace Kuchar (extemporaneous speaking), Jaiden Johnson (information speaking), Katie Kuhlman (persuasive speaking) and Lauren Pinkelman (oral interpretation of poetry) all lead the team with runner-up finishes.
Four Bees also finished in third place. They were Andrew Hunhoff (extemporaneous speaking), Ella McFarland (informative speaking), Emelie Johnson (oral interpretation of poetry) and Gail Simons (oral interpretation of humorous prose).
Blake Byerly (extemporaneous speaking) and Tara Beckmann (oral interpretation of poetry) were fourth, Alexandra Eisenhauer and Ella McFarland finished fifth in duet acting, and Colton Gieselman was sixth in oral interpretation of serious prose.
For Verdigre, Serina Babcock was second in oral interpretation of humorous prose, third in entertainment speaking and fourth in oral interpretation of serious prose. Gabri Pavlik was fourth in entertainment speaking, Michaela Ravenkamp was fifth in persuasive speaking and Alexis Bartling and Michaela Ravenkramp teamed up for sixth-place in duet acting.