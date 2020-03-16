Our Newspapers:
Cloudy skies. High 41F. Winds NNW at 10 to 15 mph..
Clear to partly cloudy. Low 24F. Winds NW at 10 to 15 mph.
Updated: March 16, 2020 @ 2:02 pm
The Lady Warriors got off to a strong start Saturday and never looked back.
If you're interested in submitting a Letter to the Editor, click here.
If you're interested in submitting a classified ad, click here.
Bloomfield 5-8th grade musical will be Strived live at 2:45 on Thursday. No public showing due to guidance from the Governor and NDE.