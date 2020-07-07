The woman charged in connection with bomb threats at the Creighton school last year has been arrested on an arrest warrant, according to the Knox County Sheriff's Office.
Christi Johnson, 35, of Yankton, was arrested by the Knox County Sheriff’s Office yesterday. She was taken into custody on an arrest warrant issued by the Knox County District Court for Failure to Appear at her sentencing on June 30, 2020.
On February 25, 2020, Johnson had pleaded guilty to Threatening Use of an Explosive Device, a Class IV Felony.
The charges were filed after Johnson placed a phone call to the Creighton Community School on August 21, 2019, threatening the presence of a bomb. The Creighton school, along with St. Ludger’s Elementary School, were both evacuated to a nearby church.
Local law enforcement officers did an initial sweep of the Creighton Community School building. Extra precaution was taken as the Nebraska State Patrol bomb dog and handler cleared the facility.
Johnson is being held without bond at this time awaiting sentencing.