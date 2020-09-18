Our Newspapers:
Updated: September 19, 2020 @ 12:18 pm
Creighton fell to Elgin Public/Pope John in a four-set battle on Thursday night.
Happy 80th Birthday, John Rogers!
John turns 80 on September 24th!
Please help us celebrate our amazing Dad! Send cards and birthday greetings to:
John Rogers
408 Pheasant Drive
Aurora, NE 68818