The North Central District Health Department (NCDHD) was made aware of an additional positive case in Knox County.
"Through case investigation and contact tracing the case is deemed to be due from community spread," the NCDHD reported.
The NCDHD would like to remind residents that community spread is present in our area and you should assume COVI19 is present in your community. Continue to practice social distancing, good hand hygiene, and wearing a mask in public settings were social distancing can be difficult.
Case count update as of 6/8/2020 at 3:00 PM: 29 Total Cases (TC) and 20 Recoveries (R)
Reminder that Total Case (TC) numbers are represented first, and of those total cases the number of Recovered (R) persons is represented second.
Antelope: TC: 8 R: 8 Keya Paha: TC: 0
Boyd: TC: 1 Knox: TC: 12 R: 9
Brown: TC: 0 Pierce: TC: 6 R: 3
Cherry: TC: 1 R: 1 Rock: TC: 0
Holt: TC: 1 R: 1