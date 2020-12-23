There is a no travel advisory across Antelope and Knox counties at this time due to whiteout conditions.
The Nebraska Department of Transportation is asking all motorists to stay off the roads as diving conditions have deteriorated quickly and are dangerous at this time.
Antelope County is in a Blizzard Warning through 9 p.m. Wednesday. Snow accumulations of 2 to 6 inches is possible with winds gusting 45 to 60 mph leading to considerable blowing snow.
Dangerous travel expected. Plan on slippery road conditions. Blowing snow will significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous conditions will impact the morning or evening commute. Gusty winds will produce strong cross winds for travelers, and may lead to isolated power outages and downed tree branches.