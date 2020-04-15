kaleigh

Kaleigh Krueger

School:  Creighton High School 

Age: 18

Parents: Rod and Rachelle Krueger

Family: Jeanette and Lacey

School Activities: Band

Hobbies/Interests: Hanging out with friends, watching movies, reading books

Greatest Challenge: Leaving my friends and school behind

Plans After Graduation: to work at a daycare 

Goals for the future: to work at a daycare and start a family of my own

Best Memory in High School: During a pep band playing Star Spangled Banner crash, Mr. Steven’s fingers in the cymbal. 