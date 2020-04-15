Kaleigh Krueger
School: Creighton High School
Age: 18
Parents: Rod and Rachelle Krueger
Family: Jeanette and Lacey
School Activities: Band
Hobbies/Interests: Hanging out with friends, watching movies, reading books
Greatest Challenge: Leaving my friends and school behind
Plans After Graduation: to work at a daycare
Goals for the future: to work at a daycare and start a family of my own
Best Memory in High School: During a pep band playing Star Spangled Banner crash, Mr. Steven’s fingers in the cymbal.