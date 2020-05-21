Crofton’s Dam Race committee is hopeful that the triathlon, half marathon and bike race can still take place July 25 at the Lewis & Clark State Recreation Area in Nebraska taking into account important safety precautions.
“From its introduction three years ago, the number one priority for the race has been safety,” says Heidi Marsh, race committee chair. “Safety just took on a whole new meaning this year.
After several meetings and conversations with health officials, the committee made the decision to continue planning. On June 15, the committee will make the final decision whether or not to hold the event or adjust to adhere to social distancing and other recommendations from health officials.
“If we are able to hold the race in July, our staff at the Rec Area is prepared to take extra precautions including social distancing measures and sanitation for the safety of our guests,” says Tyler Wulf, superintendent at Lewis & Clark State Recreation Area for the Nebraska Game and Parks Commission.
Scheduled for Saturday, July 25, Crofton’s Dam Race will start with a 1.5-mile kayak on Lewis & Clark Lake from the Weigand swim beach, followed by a 5K run on paved trails through the campground and finish with a 12-mile bike ride into Main Street Crofton. Additional events include a half marathon and 12-mile bike ride.
Athletes training for the race can plan accordingly:
- Register online at AllSportCentral.com and search Crofton’s Dam Race. If the event is cancelled, you can push the fee towards next year’s race or contact the race committee for other options.
- Book your hotel room or campsites. Lewis & Clark State Recreation Area at Weigand is taking reservations online at NebraskaStateParks.ReserveAmerica.com for single RV or motorhome only. Please don’t plan on tent camping at this time. Call (402) 471-1414 if you have questions about camping.
- Continue training! The triathlon includes a 1.5-mile kayak, a 5K run and 12-mile bike across hilly terrain into Crofton.
- Follow Crofton’s Dam Race on Facebook, Instagram or CroftonsDamRace.com for more updates.
Crofton’s Dam Race is hosted by a volunteer committee in coordination with the Lewis & Clark State Recreation Area and Weigand Marina. Proceeds from the race will benefit a safe pedestrian trail in the Crofton area. For more details, call Johnnie Ostermeyer at (402) 508-0224 or Heidi Marsh (605) 660-4498.