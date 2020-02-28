With one building engulfed at Michael Foods on Thursday west of Bloomfield, firefighters concentrated on saving the rest of the facilities.
“That’s all they could do at that point,” said Sen. Tim Gragert, who is also a member of the Creighton Fire Department. “With the building so engulfed upon arrival, unfortunately, you’re not going to save much of that building, but they saved the rest of them."
Gragert did not respond to the call due to a meeting but said he was in contact with those on scene.
“I understand the intense heat caused the fan covers to melt, so that’s how intense the heat was,” he said.
Pat Melena, vice president of farm operations at Michaels Foods, told the Knox County News that the fire was reported shortly after 5 p.m. Thursday by an employee.
"I'm happy to report there was no one injured in the fire," Melena said Thursday night while outside of the main entry into the Bloomfield facility. "Unfortunately, we did lose some birds, and there is a substantial amount of property damage."
Melena would not speculate on the cause of the fire.
Gragert said one building was destroyed by the fire, which he said contained 400,000 chickens.
Earlier this summer, Governor Pete Ricketts stopped at Michael Foods during the Governor’s Cup Tour and praised the facility for its economic boost to the county and state. During a tour of newly constructed cageless bird bard, Michael Foods employees told the governor each building holds about 400,000 birds.
The massive fire brought a massive show of support from the community of Bloomfield, not that people would expect anything less from tight-knit community.
Country Market owners Kristel Mackeprang and Jody Edmundson were among the dozens of community members to step up and help at the fire hall. With fire trucks from Bloomfield/Lindy, Creighton, Crofton, Wausa, Osmond and Plainview, along with countless Central Valley Ag tankers, in a line for more water, volunteers made food and offered water, gatorade, chips and cookies to firefighters.
“We had to make sure they were fed and had water,” Mackeprang said, standing beside two tables full of food and water in the fire hall. “We could just see truck after truck after truck after truck. When something bad happens, this is what you do in a small town.”
Gragert was quick to praise the community for their support as well.
“It’s amazing how people come together to help out in any way they can,” he said. “I’m telling you, we probably live in the best part of the state.”