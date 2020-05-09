North Central District Health Department (NCDHD) was made aware of a positive COVID-19 case in Knox County. The resident contracted the illness through direct contact with a positive case. The case is in quarantine. All close contacts have been identified and are in quarantine. Through investigation, it has been determined there is low risk to the communities in Knox county from this case.
North Central District Health Department (NCDHD) would like to provide an update to district residents on a case count adjustment that will be reflected on the DHHS COVID-19 Case Map. The following NCDHD case counts per county for the NCDHD District as of 4:00 PM today are as follows:
Antelope:6
Boyd:0
Brown:0
Cherry:1
Holt:1
Keya Paha:0
Knox: 7
Pierce:1
Rock:0
Case total for NCDHD District: 16
NCDHD would like to reiterate to our district communities that residents should still be cautious, be aware of your surroundings, and practice social distancing as there are positive COVID-19 cases in adjoining counties and outbreaks in neighboring districts. To protect yourself from COVID-19 continue to cover your cough with a tissue and throw it away, or a bent elbow. Wash your hands with soap and water frequently. Practice social distancing by staying home, but if you need to go out, remain six feet from others and please wear a mask.