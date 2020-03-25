School Closure Update:
Creighton Community School will continue e-Enrichment as they will remain closed through April 17th. Classes are scheduled to resume on April 20th. School officials will review any new North Central District Health Department recommendations approximately one week prior to the April 20th return. The situation is constantly changing surrounding COVID-19 and school officials believe it is in the best interest of the students to review any new information prior to April 20th before determining closure for the remainder of the school year. This decision has been made with input from North Central District Health Department and the Nebraska Department of Education.