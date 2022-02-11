It is nearly last call for incumbents to file for the 2022 Primary Election races of Representative in Congress District 3, State Offices, Public Service Commission District 4, County Offices, County Supervisors Districts 1, 3, 5 and 7, Legislative District 40, State Board of Education District 6, University of Nebraska Board of Regents District 6, Northeast Community College District 2, Natural Resource Districts, School Boards, City Mayor and Councilmembers At Large, and Airport Authority. The deadline for incumbents for these races is 5:00 p.m. on Tuesday, February 15.
An incumbent is anyone serving in an elective office, even if it is not the office for which they are filing.
The Secretary of State’s Office, the Knox County Clerk’s Office and the City Offices of Bloomfield, Creighton and Crofton will be open until 5:00 p.m. on February 15.
Nonincumbents have until March 1, 2022 at 5:00 p.m. to file as a candidate for the offices listed above plus those who wish to register for the Republican County Party Convention.
Recent filings are:Creighton School Board – Incumbent Dixie Hanefeldt
Niobrara School Board – Incumbent Matt Moody
The following are candidates who have filed recently with the Nebraska Secretary of State’s Office:
Representative in Congress District 3 – Incumbent Adrian Smith, Republican
Auditor of Public Accounts – Larry Anderson, Republican
University of Nebraska Board of Regents District 6 – Incumbent Paul R. Kenney
Lower Elkhorn NRD District 1 – Incumbent Chad Korth
Lower Niobrara NRD District 2 – Shane A. Lechtenberg
Filing for the 2022 General Election races were:
Lincoln Township Board – Steve Kumm
Niobrara Township Board – Incumbent Rick Metzler
Some races require that a filing fee be paid and others require that both a filing fee be paid along with a financial disclosure statement be completed, so it is recommended that candidates contact Knox County Clerk Joann Fischer at clerk@knoxclerkne.org or call 402-288-5604.