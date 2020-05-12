Jace Miller

Meet Jace Miller

School:  Verdigre Public School

Age: 18

Parents: Clint and Stacy Miller

Family: Josilyn and Jaeli

School Activities: Football, Basketball, Track, Band, Tri-M, Cougar club, FFA

Hobbies/Interests: Hunting, fishing

Greatest Challenge: Making it to school on time.

Plans After Graduation: I'm going to attend Northeast Community College and major in welding.

Goals for the future:  My goals for the future are to be the 5th generation to run the family farm.

Best Memory in High School: My best memory would be winning the homecoming game this year against Boyd County.