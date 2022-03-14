Funeral services for Evelyn Becker, age 91, of Center, will be 10:30 a.m. Friday, March 18, at Brockhaus Funeral Home in Creighton. Delores Ruzicka and Pastor Cathy Cole will officiate.
Visitation will be Thursday from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the funeral home.
Evelyn died Monday, March 14, at Alpine Village in Verdigre.
Evelyn I. Becker, daughter of Emmon and Bertha (Wirth) Marshall, was born March 7, 1931, at Pischelville. She attended School District #7 near Verdel and graduated from Verdigre Public School. Evelyn was united in marriage to James D. Becker on June 24, 1951, at United Church of Christ in Center. They were blessed with three children, Cheryl L., Timothy J., and Mark A.
Evelyn and Jim farmed near Center their entire married life. She was a member of UCC Church in Center.
Evelyn is survived by her husband, Jim; children, Cheryl (Frank) Hron of Omaha and Tim (Emily) Becker of Center; four grandchildren, Lori (Mike) Schlimgen, Dr. Ryan (Rachael) Becker, Aaron (Kala) Becker, and Troy (Alyssa) Becker; six great-grandchildren, Eli, Evelyn, John Ryan, Grace, Brynlie, and Judah; sisters-in-law, Irene Marshall and Jean Becker; and many nieces, nephews, and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Emmon and Bertha Marshall; son, Mark Becker who died in a car accident on June 23, 1974; sister, Alice (Walt) Ruzicka; brothers, Don Marshall and Emil Marshall; in-laws, John and Anna Becker, Gene Becker, Darlene (Bill) Teachman, and Winfred (Betty) Sirek; great-grandson, Caleb Clifton; and great-granddaughter, Anna Becker.