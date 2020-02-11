Funeral Services for John P. “Pat” Chase, age 83, of Ainsworth will be 10:30 a.m. Saturday February 1, 2020, at St. Pius X Catholic Church Ainsworth, Nebraska. Father Mike Wetovick will officiate.
John “Pat” Chase was born on February 4, 1936 at Newcastle, Nebraska to Thomas and Bernice (Beyeler) Chase and passed away on January 20, 2020 at the Sandhills Care Center in Ainsworth, Nebraska at the age of 83.
Pat graduated from Newcastle High School in 1954. He helped his father in the well drilling business for a while and then went to work for Layne Western Drill Co. in Valley, Nebraska for a couple of years. In May of 1957, he enlisted in the Army, training at Fort Hood, Texas. He was sent overseas to Erlangen, Germany, serving in the 50th Infantry Division as a gunner. He was honorably discharged in April of 1959. He then started up his own well drilling business in 1960 in Bloomfield, Nebraska.
Pat was the third generation of well drillers in his family and always enjoyed drilling all types of wells, including water and irrigation wells in Nebraska and oil and gas wells in Wyoming, Kansas and Texas.
Pat was united in marriage to Marlene Wesche at Bloomfield, Nebraska.They were the proud parents of 4 children: Brenda, Michael, Douglas, and Sheila. In 1972, he moved his family to Ainsworth and started drilling water and irrigation wells in that area until 1999, when he sold his business to Delbert Smith, a longtime employee.
Pat is preceded in death by his daughter, Sheila; his parents, Thomas and Bernice Chase; brother, Tom Chase and wife Dorothy; father and mother-in-law, Carl and Elsa Wesche; and brother and sister-in-law, Donald and Delores Wesche.
He leaves to mourn his passing, his wife, Marlene of Ainsworth; daughter, Brenda (Mike) Davis of Wood Lake, Nebraska; sons, Michael of Chanute, Kansas and Douglas of Sioux Falls, South Dakota; 5 grandchildren and 4 great-grandchildren; brothers, Al (Ronna) Chase of Glendale, Arizona; Glen (Pam) Chase of Chanute, Kansas, along with many nieces and nephews.