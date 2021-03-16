Private family services for Lona Shalberg, age 99, of Bloomfield will be Friday, March 19, 2021, at First Trinity Lutheran Church In Bloomfield. Reverend Jacob Bobby will officiate, with burial in Bloomfield City Cemetery.
The service will be livestreamed on First Trinity Lutheran Church Facebook page.
Brockhaus Funeral Home in Bloomfield is in charge of arrangements.
Lona died Saturday, March 13, 2021, in Lincoln.
Lona Charlotte Stark was born on June 6, 1921, at Bloomfield, Nebraska to Richard and Anna (Jensen) Stark. She attended school through the eighth grade. Lona attended church at First Trinity Lutheran in Bloomfield and was confirmed March 21, 1937. On September 27,1939, Lona married LaVern Shalberg in Hartington, Nebraska.
In 1957 the Shalberg family moved to Chapman, Nebraska where they operated their business, The Red Horse Café. In 1964 they moved to Central City, Nebraska and operated the Central Motel and Skelly Service Station. From there the Shalberg family moved to Norman, Oklahoma in the late 70’s. Lona moved back to Nebraska in 2013 to Hickman, where she lived her remaining years.
Lona loved playing cards, dancing, music (George Strait), quilting, embroidery, and bowling. She listened to Lawrence Welk each week and danced with him once. She enjoyed watching golf, if Tiger Woods was playing, and The Johnny Carson Show. Lona also loved socializing.
Lona is survived by her daughter, Gloria (Tim) McDermott of Wilber, Nebraska; son, Jerry (Sue) Shalberg of Grand Island, Nebraska; daughter, Connie (Doug) Ruben of Lincoln, Nebraska; four granddaughters, Wendy, Dawn, Kim, and Nicole; two grandsons, Todd and Troy; six great-grandchildren, Jessica, Blake, Reid, Grant, Elise, Collin, Olivia, and Kimberly; one great-great-grandson, Camon; and numerous nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her husband, LaVern; sons, Larry and Jackie; great-grandson, Jason; parents, Richard and Anna Stark; sisters, Esther Stark, Ida White, Minnie McShannon, and Bernice Hall; and brothers, Victor, Gerald, and Virgil Stark.