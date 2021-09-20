Mass of Christian Burial for Paul “Butch” Wagner, age 84, of Creighton, Nebraska will be 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, September 21, 2021, at St. Ludger Catholic Church in Creighton. Reverend Jeremy Hans will be Celebrant, with burial in St. Ludger Catholic Cemetery.
Visitation will be Monday from 4:00 to 8:00 p.m. at the church, with a 7:00 p.m. Wake Service.
Brockhaus Funeral Home in Creighton is in charge of arrangements.
Paul died Thursday, September 16, 2021, at Avera Creighton Care Centre.
Paul A. “Butch” Wagner, son of Leo and Rose (Moser) Wagner, was born December 14, 1936, at Creighton, Nebraska. Paul graduated from St. Ludger Academy and then joined the United States Army. He served in the Army as a mechanic on remote controlled aerial targets (RCATS) from 1956 to 1958. On May 22, 1957, Paul was united in marriage to Rita Tharnish at St. Ludger Catholic Church in Creighton. They were blessed with ten children: Denise, Craig, Joan, Celia, Jerome, Roger, Sara, Lee, Donovan, and Brett.
Paul lived near Creighton all his life and was engaged in farming. He was a member of St. Ludger Catholic Church and served on the Parish Council. Paul was also a member of the Knights of Columbus and American Legion. He played and enjoyed watching baseball and going for drives.
Paul is survived by his wife, Rita of Creighton; children, Denise (Keith) Koertje of Bloomfield, Craig (Lori) Wagner of Creighton, Joan Wagner of Hastings, Celia Urban of Lincoln, Jerome (Terri) Wagner of Columbus, Roger (Sherry) Wagner of San Antonio, Texas, Sara Sukup of Lincoln, Lee (Donna) Wagner of Lincoln, Donovan (Jackie) Wagner of Broken Bow, and Brett (Bente) Wagner of Omaha; 25 grandchildren; 17 great-grandchildren; and sisters, Marlene Wilmes, Rita Pitt, and Virginia Wagner; brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law, Darlene Tharnish, Veronica Tharnish, John and Delores Tharnish, Ann Schumacher, Bob and Phyllis Tharnish, and Pat Neumann.
He was preceded in death by his parents; brother, Dennis Wagner; son-in-law, James Urban; daughter-in-law, Janet Wagner; and several brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law.
Memorials may be directed to St. Ludger Catholic Church and St. Ludger Catholic School.