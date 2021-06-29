Funeral services for Russell Nielsen, age 91, of Bloomfield, Nebraska will be 10:30 a.m. Friday, July 2, 2021, at First Trinity Lutheran Church in Bloomfield. Reverend Jacob Bobby will officiate, with burial in Bloomfield City Cemetery.
Visitation will be Thursday from 4:00 to 7:00 p.m. at the church.
Brockhaus Funeral Home in Bloomfield is in charge of arrangements.
Russell died Friday, June 25, 2021, at Good Samaritan Society in Bloomfield.
Russell L. Nielsen, son of Albert and Henrietta (Burgard) Nielsen was born on November 30, 1929, in Sioux City, Iowa. He attended Bloomfield Community Public High School graduating in 1947. He also attended one year at Wayne State College in Wayne, Nebraska. Russ was married to his high school sweetheart, Vera L. Rose, on November 7, 1948, at First Trinity Lutheran Church in Bloomfield, Nebraska, where he remained a member for the rest of his life. To this union were born five children, Phillip, Nadine, Gayle, Mary, and Keith.
Russ lived and farmed on his family’s farm located northwest of Bloomfield. He helped his parents in the late 1940’s as part of a custom combining crew. They harvested wheat from the panhandles of Oklahoma and Texas up through Kansas, Nebraska, the Dakota’s and to Hardin, Montana. After his father’s sudden death in 1957, he was then the sole operator of the farm where he grew up. He raised crops and fed cattle there until his retirement in 1995. Russ and Vera moved to Bloomfield where they built a new home. After Vera’s death in 2002, Russ moved into Sunset View Assisted Living in 2013. In April of 2020, Russ moved to Good Samaritan Home.
Russ was a member and director of two farm organizations, Bloomfield Farmer’s Co-op and Knox County Cattleman. He was given two agriculture conservation awards in 1958 and another in 1988. In retirement years, he enjoyed a little golf but did a lot of hunting and fishing his entire life until early to mid-80’s.
Russ is survived by his sons and daughters, Phillip (Deb) Nielsen of Bloomfield; Nadine (Brent) Wearne of Scottsbluff, Nebraska; Gayle Nielsen (Larry Fisk) of Fort Ripley, Minnesota; Mary (Pat) Heine of Wisner, Nebraska; Keith (Donna) Nielsen of Bloomfield; 11 grandchildren; 15 great-grandchildren; brother, Lester (Darlene) Nielsen of Beaverton, Oregon; sister, Jeannie Guest of Early, Texas; brothers and sisters-in-law, Raymond Rose of Onawa, Iowa; Kenneth and Vivian Rose of Hutchison, Kansas; Leona Boland of Helena, Montana; and many nieces and nephews.
Russ is preceded in death by his parents, Albert and Henrietta Nielsen; wife, Vera (Rose); infant grandson, Lars Fisk; brother-in-law, Bill Guest; and numerous Rose in-laws.