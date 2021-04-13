Mark B. Kosek, age 61, of Norfolk, Nebraska Mark died Monday, April 12, 2021, at Faith Regional Health Services in Norfolk.
A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.
Brockhaus-Howser-Fillmer Funeral Home in Norfolk is in charge of arrangements.
Mark Bernard Kosek was born May 2, 1959, at West Point, Nebraska to Bernard and Lois (Hoffart) Kosek. Mark attended school in Creighton and then Norfolk. He lived in Madison, Nebraska for many years while working at Gillette Dairy. Mark then became a mason while living in Colorado. While living in Colorado, Mark met the love of his life, Dee, and they were married on May 6, 1995. Most recently, Mark lived back in Norfolk and worked construction.
Mark always loved his animals. He grew up with chickens, ducks, and rabbits always around. Mark always had pets and cared for them as his family. He loved to fish, watch sports, and was a vacuum for knowledge on all platforms from sports to politics. He really enjoyed reading his daily newspaper.
Mark is survived by his loving wife, Davana “Dee”; his cat, Stubb; brothers, Kelly Kosek of Neligh and Terry Kosek of Sheldon, Iowa; sister, Cindy Kosek of Randolph; stepsons, Kenneth Saul of Wyoming, Jeffrey Meitler of Canada, and Erik Meitler of Longmont, Colorado; and two grandchildren; nephews, Nick Kosek and Nate Kosek; and nieces, Gina Kosek, Alisha Ganschow, and Kalli Rosenblad.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Bernard and Lois Kosek; and sister, Lori Kosek.
Memorials may be made in care of the family and mailed to P.O. Box 188 Norfolk, NE 68702.