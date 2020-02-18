Memorial services for Loren Van Houten, age 52, of Osmond, Nebraska formerly of Bloomfield, Nebraska, will be 10:30 a.m. Monday, February 17, 2020, at St. Mark’s Lutheran Church in Bloomfield. Reverend Terry Krueger will officiate, with burial in Bloomfield City Cemetery.
Visitation will be Sunday from 4:00 to 7:00 p.m. at Brockhaus Funeral Home in Bloomfield.
Loren died Sunday, February 9, 2020, at his residence.
Loren Kurt Van Houten, son of Gerald and Donna (Friedrichsen) Van Houten, was born September 10, 1967, at Lundberg Memorial Hospital in Creighton, Nebraska. He was baptized and confirmed at St. Mark’s Lutheran Church in Bloomfield, Nebraska. Loren attended Bloomfield Public School, graduating in 1986. He later earned an Applied Science Degree in Automotive Technology from Northeast Technical Community College in Norfolk. On September 11, 1990, he married Lynette Hummel at Pierce, Nebraska.
Loren worked full-time as a mechanic and enjoyed fixing cars on the side. When he was not tinkering with automotive technology, he loved to go fishing, boating, and camping. His family was very important to him and he loved spending time with them. Loren was always willing to lend a hand and make time for everyone. Loren had several close friends and had a great relationship with his neighbors and their families.
Loren is survived by his sons, Christopher Van Houten of Plainview and Jacob (Jade) Klein of Osmond; grandchildren, Casey, Jaycee, Ella, and Hunter; mother, Donna Van Houten of Sioux Falls, South Dakota; brothers, Alan (Carmel) Van Houten of Norfolk, Arlyn Van Houten of Sioux Falls, and Darren (Natalie) Van Houten of Worthing, South Dakota; sister, Lori (Rod) Olson of Angola, Indiana; five nephews, Josh, Carter, Joel, Nathan, and Zach; two nieces, Amber and Jessica; and several great-nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Henry and Minnie Friedrichsen and Clifford and Florence Van Houten.