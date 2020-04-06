James Farnik
James died Thursday, April 2, 2020, at Alpine Village in Verdigre.
James Joseph Farnik, son of Frank and Libbie (Havranek) Farnik, was born August 24, 1937, in Knox County, Nebraska. He attended school at Knoxville-Jelen rural school until the eighth grade and graduated from Verdigre High School. James served in the United States Navy from 1955 until he was honorably discharged in 1958 with the rank of 2nd Class Metalsmith. On May 21, 1961, James was united in marriage to Merna Annette Davison at United Church of Christ in Creighton. They were blessed with one son, Michael Todd Farnik.
James farmed in Knox and Antelope Counties until purchasing Falters Bootery in Creighton in 1971 and later renaming it Farnik’s Shoeland. He and Merna worked together 48 years selling footwear and James repaired a countless number of shoes, among other items. He covered a large area with his shoe repairs and people would come from all over to have shoes and other items repaired.
James enjoyed hunting and fishing with Merna and family. He loved to spend time at the river where he did a lot of setting lines and skiing. James truly enjoyed spending time with his grandchildren. In fact, he would take them to school and even took his granddaughter Alaina to school on her last day of her senior year. James also enjoyed spending time in the pasture fixing fence and cutting cedar trees with his wife Merna where it was quiet and peaceful. He was one of the hardest working and most selfless people we knew.
James was a member of United Church of Christ in Creighton and was involved in several organizations. He was a member of the Chamber of Commerce of Creighton for many years and was Chamber President for one year. James was also a very active member of the Creighton Historical Society, American Legion Ernest Jacob Post #74 in Creighton, Toast Masters, Creighton Fire Department, Creighton Disaster Board, and served as Vice President of Jelen Cemetery Board.
James is survived by his wife, Merna of Creighton; son, Michael (Colleen) Farnik of Creighton; and four grandchildren, Michaela and Matt Holst and great grandson Sawyer of Lawton, Iowa, JoEllen Farnik and boyfriend Leland Slawson of South Sioux City, Nebraska, and Alaina and Shane Farnik of Creighton.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Frank and Libbie Farnik; parents-in-law, Bill and Marie Davison; and grandchildren, Noah and Andrea.