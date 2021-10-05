Funeral services for Brenda K. Hamilton, age 36, of Valentine, Nebraska will be 11:00 a.m. Thursday, October 7, 2021, at Our Savior Lutheran Church in Valentine, Nebraska. Reverend Andrew Utecht will officiate.
Visitation will be Wednesday from 4:00 to 7:00 p.m. at Brockhaus Funeral Home in Creighton, Nebraska.
Graveside services will be Friday, October 8, 2021, at 11:30 a.m. at Potter Community Cemetery in Potter, Nebraska.
Brenda died Sunday, October 3, 2021, at Bryan LGH East in Lincoln, Nebraska.
Brenda Kay (Petersen) Hamilton came into this world as a ray of sunshine on February 15, 1985, born to Mike and Kelly Petersen, joining brother, Brandon, in Laramie Wyoming. She was baptized into faith on April 7, 1985, and her faith grew and guided her through life. Although Brenda was a Wyoming native, she had a Nebraska heart and love for the Cornhuskers. She graduated from Douglas Wyoming in 2003 and from Chadron State College in 2007. She loved adventures which led her to a semester in Sydney Australia and numerous road trips with friends.
She met the love of her life, Shane Hamilton, and they were married in 2009. To them were born two wonderful sons, Mason and Carson. During their married life they managed Heartland Elk Guest Ranch. She excelled at making guests feel welcome and they left feeling like family.
Brenda loved the outdoors and any activity it offered. Her biggest achievement was to shoot a bull elk on her first ever hunt. She loved to dance, fish, boat, kayak, golf, swim, the list is endless.
Her love of God was evident in her life and was a beacon to others. Second to that was her family and friends. To Brenda family relationships and time spent together was most important. She loved to plan family parties. She loved animals; especially Anna and her new dog Hope, which she had wanted to train as a therapy dog and offer “Hope” to others.
Brenda was also a courageous fighter, especially after being diagnosed with cancer. She reached out to numerous cancer patients and offered support and friendship. She was an inspiration and left a lasting impression on everyone she met. From friends, health care workers and guests at the ranch, people were drawn to her quiet demeanor, sincerity, and honesty. Brenda wanted to make a positive mark on the world, and she achieved it. Her positive outlook on life even through tough times were inspirational and contagious. Her motto was to “Live without Fear” and she lived it well.
She is survived by her husband, Shane and two sons, Mason and Carson all of Valentine; her parents, Mike and Kelly Petersen of Valentine; brother, Brandon and sister-in-law Angie of North Platte and their daughter, Maddi; father-in-law and mother-in-law, Gary and Linda Hamilton of Plainview; brother-in-law, Brandon (Lacey) Hamilton of Pierce and their children, Maelee, Sadie, and Sawyer; sister-in-law, Caitlin (Dan) Macke of Plainview and their children, Aiden, Kinzly, Eli, and Dierks; and numerous nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, and cousins, all of whom she loved.
She was preceded in death by her grandparents, Elvin and Darlene Thies of Potter, Raymond and Bette Petersen of Gering, Warren and Marceline Witt of Creighton, and Doris Hamilton of Verdigre.
Brenda is loved and missed and has challenged us all to be better people and to love and forgive one another.
Memorials may be directed to the family for future designation.