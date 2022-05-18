A memorial visitation for George Allen, age 78, of Creighton, Nebraska was Friday, May 13, 2022, from 4:00 to 8:00 p.m. at Brockhaus Funeral Home in Creighton.
Celebration of life services were Saturday at his home.
George died Wednesday, May 11, 2022, at Avera Creighton Care Centre.
George F. Allen, son of James and Selma “Sally” Allen, was born December 18, 1943, at Huntington Long Island, New York. He attended Walt Whitman High School in Huntington. George joined the United States Air Force and was stationed in the Philippines during the Vietnam War where he was a photo interpreter.
George married Karol (Meadows) Hast while stationed at Offutt Air Force Base. They were the parents of two children, James Allen and Pamella Greenberg. He then married Kay (Foster) Stark and was again blessed with two children, Shelly and Robert. They bought a farm in Newcastle, Nebraska where George resided until moving to Creighton, Nebraska three years ago. George later married JeriAnn (Pearson) Lowe. This marriage added Jeri’s two children to George’s family, Jeremiah and Jenny.
Throughout his lifetime, George was a farmer and truckdriver, often farming with his John Deere B. Watching the weather was a normal occurrence for George as he enjoyed the changing of the seasons and was the meteorologist for his family. He never knew when the power would go out as he constantly relied on his Generac Generator. George also took pride in his home improvement projects.
George was a particular man. This was evident in his immaculate lawn, garden, and flower beds. He always wore a button-down shirt, jeans, belt, and boots. Beer, cigarettes, fishing, NASCAR, and the Huskers were some of his all-time favorites. George enjoyed watching the birds eat from his feeders, grilling, cutting wood, making brownies with raisins, killing thistles, and storytelling around the kitchen table.
Family was most important to George. Hosting a family gathering was a time of immense joy for him, and he made sure to have everyone’s favorite foods at each event. All holidays were a reason to celebrate, but George went “all out” on the 4th of July. Spending time with his grandchildren and great-grandchildren always brought a smile to his face.
George grew up listening to 50’s and 60’s rock music but he would listen to anything that his loved ones liked because the music reminded George of his family.
George lovingly cared for his mother until her passing when she was just shy of 102 years. He cared for her in his home until she moved to a nursing home shortly before her death. Even when she was in the nursing home, George visited daily and made sure that she received the best care possible.
George is now free of pain, gnats, dandelions, taxes and politicians but will be missed greatly by his family.
George is survived by his dog, Slim; children, Jim (Nancy) Allen, Pam Greenberg, Shelly (Dennis) Avery, Robert (Crystal) Allen, Jeremiah Hinz, and Jenny (Craig) Rolfes; grandchildren, Lisa (Tom) Hansen, Tim Hoffman, Justin (Charissa) Avery, Kristen (Derrick) Frevert, Cody (McKenzie) Allen, Jhett (Morgan) Avery, Calista Crawford, Ciara Allen, and Claire, Isabel, Dayne, Aubri, and Ezekiel Rolfes; great-grandchildren, Brooklyn, Bailey, Brylie, Andrew, Tanner, Shayda, Abel, Austin, Jason, Stran, Rozen, and Bourbon; twin brother, Robert (Diane) Allen; and brother-in-law, Anthony Carioli.
He was preceded in death by his parents; brother, Bruce (Ginger) Allen; sister, Jean Carioli; great-grandson, Jace; and dog, Askhim.