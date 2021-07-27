Patricia La Vaughn (Erickson) Smith, a nurse and a resident of Arlington, Texas ascended to heaven on April 30th, 2020 at the age of 68 surrounded by loving family, her two schnauzer puppies, and in the comfort of her own home.
Patricia was born on August 18th, 1951 in Bloomfield, NE to Jan Ann and Vaughn Erickson. She grew up in Wausa, NE till her junior year in high school when the family moved to Council Grove, KS. Growing up the family enjoyed camping and boating, and Patricia was an avid water skier. She also participated in the local swimming and diving team where she excelled. Patricia graduated from Council Grove High School in 1969 and went on to attend Newman’s Nursing School in Emporia, KS. She graduated from nursing school in 1972 . Upon graduation from nursing school, Patricia enlisted in the Army Nursing Corp and was station at Fitzsimmons Medical Center in Aurora, Colorado.
Upon completion of her time in the military, her nursing career took her to Denver, Colorado, Greenville, NC, Kansas City, MO, Wichita, KS, and eventually she moved to Texas where she worked at Arlington Memorial hospital as the dedicated Director of Med Surg for 12 years. Patricia brought leadership and direction in all the roles that she held highlighted by her time at Arlington Memorial. She led the team through several transitions to include: 1) Transition from paper to electronic charting (Meditech) and from Meditech to EPIC (This included making the medication administration record electronic); 2) Transition from analog IV medication delivery system to digital IV medication delivery system; 3) Oversite of the Nurse Staffing Council. Patricia was also involved in the following patient safety issues which she was passionate about Electronic Medication Administration, Fall Prevention, Skin Breakdown Prevention and Surgical Site Care. Patricia made a huge impact both on a professional and personal level to the nursing profession. She is remembered by friends and fellow nursing professionals for her passion, caring, mentoring and dedication to her patients and nursing staff which is her legacy.
Patricia married the love of her life in July of 1999 (Curtis Smith) and was married happily for 4 years until Curtis passed away tragically before his time. They enjoyed golf, remodeling their home and playing pool.
Later in life, Patricia took on the lifelong desired responsibility of taking care of her Mother, Jan Ann until she passed on. They spent time playing bridge and lived in both San Antonio and back to Arlington, Texas.
As a daughter, sister, wife, aunt, friend and nurse, she is greatly missed. She loved her family and was preceded in death by her parents Jan Ann and Vaughn Erickson, her brother Michel Erickson and husband Curtis Smith. Patricia is survived by her sister Ann Kaminsky of Goodyear, AZ, and two brothers Jim Erickson of Manhattan, KS and Jon Erickson of Olathe, KS.
The celebration of Life for Pat will be held in Manhattan, Ks on September 4th at the Manhattan Country Club, 1531 N. 10th Street, Manhattan, Ks. 66502 starting at 5:00 PM. The public is welcome. If you wish to attend the please send email to akaminsky1@cox.net by 8/20/21. If you wish to attend and need to make reservations at a hotel, also please send email and options will be provided.