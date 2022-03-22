Elizabeth Soisouvanh, who may be better known as Lizzie to her friends and family, passed from this life and went to be with her Lord and Savior, Wednesday, March 9, 2022 near Hartington, Nebraska. Elizabeth was born July 19, 2000 to Ouphavanh Soisouvanh and Victor Soisouvanh. She was 21 years old.
Elizabeth leaves behind to cherish her memory, her two sisters, their husbands, and a brother: Alice Price and her husband Cody Price, Olivia Wood and her husband Jake Wood, and Archibald Soisouvanh. She is also survived by her parents: Ouphavanh Soisouvanh and Victor Soisouvanh. Elizabeth will forever remain in the hearts of her family, friends, and boyfriend Kyle Young.
Elizabeth grew up and graduated high school in Waldron, Arkansas. Being the youngest of 4, it was only natural how loved she was by her family and friends. She was a big help to her parents on the chicken farm. She regularly went with her mother to Fort Smith, Arkansas to go shopping. Elizabeth was very active and involved in school. She was a member of the Waldron High School Color Guard, Future Farmers of America, Future Business Leaders of America, BETA club, and STEM club. She was also a member of the floriculture team. After graduating high school, she started her college career taking prerequisites at Arkansas Tech in Russellville, Arkansas before finding her new home at Harding University, a private Christian institution, located in Searcy, Arkansas. Elizabeth was a Christian and committed to Christ and the Bible as the Word of God. She attended church and bible studies regularly. She was a Junior Nursing Major at Harding University. She was a member of the Air Force Reserves and proud to serve her country. She planned to commission as an officer and become an Air Force nurse upon graduation.
Elizabeth loved to make coffee, put together puzzles, read, watch Netflix, exercise, travel, and try new foods. She was also a big lover of animals, especially cats and Corgis.
Elizabeth was a positive light in this world. She will be sorely missed by all that knew her. She had a kind soul and was very compassionate. She had the biggest heart and impacted many.
Elizabeth's funeral ceremony was held at 1:00 p.m., Sunday, March 13th, 2022 at the Heritage Memorial Funeral Home Chapel in Waldron, Arkansas. Arrangements and cremation are being entrusted to the Heritage Memorial Funeral Home & Crematory in Waldron, Arkansas.
Elizabeth's Celebration of Life was held at 2:00 p.m., Sunday, March 20, 2022 at East Side Baptist Church in Fort Smith, Arkansas. There will be a reception after the ceremony, the location is to be determined.
