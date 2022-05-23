Dr. Scott Richmond Plath, age 68, passed peacefully in his home surrounded by his family, Friday, May 20, 2022.
A memorial service will be held at 10:35 a.m. on Tuesday, May 24, 2022 at St. John’s Lutheran Church in Yankton. The family will receive friends and loved ones from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. on Monday May 23, 2022 at Goglin Funeral Home in Yankton, with a prayer service at 7:00 p.m. All guests are encouraged this evening to wear Hawaiian shirts.
Scott was born August 27, 1953 in Yankton, SD to Dr CJ “Corky” and Grace (Richmond) Plath. He grew up in Yankton and had an eventful childhood. Scott had open-heart surgery at 5 years old. He spent the rest of his life “testing” his guardian angels.
While “running” from the profession of chiropractic, Scott tried his hand at many other trades in his youth. Realizing that chiropractic was indeed his calling and passion, he dedicated his professional life to learning, bringing the latest technology and services to his patients. Scott was proud to be a third generation Chiropractor and his patients were both his friends and family. He attended many of their life events.
Scott had a great sense of humor and made us all laugh, even Missy finally admitted that he was funny. He was truly on the road to being a recreational specialist. Doc enjoyed a fine cigar, a good glass of wine, a windless day on the golf course, and well-maintained bowling alley lanes, along with hunting, fishing, and shooting but what he enjoyed the most was spending time with his family. He will be missed not only for his big heart, but for his “Big breakfasts” and his Chef Pierre No-hair personality.
Those that knew him would describe Scott as a family man, a charismatic doctor, but most importantly a loyal friend.
Scott is survived by his wife Missy; children: Brian (Niki) Plath-Bobby, Daniel (Alexandria), Zach Adair, Jason (Kristin) Plath-Jackson and Ryder, Kristin (Bob) Heckenlaible-Emmalyn, Landon, Brinley and Bria, Allison (Damon) Jarabek, Courtney (Nick) Neville,Gabriel Plath (Gracey McCloud), William and CJ Plath; his mother, Grace Plath; sister, Shelly (George) Williams; brother, Kirk (Kim) Plath; his mother-in-law, Wanda Dolejsi; sister-in-law, Laura (Daniel) Horacek; brother-in-law, Willie Russaw; 9 nieces and nephews and his beloved family of patients.
He was proceeded in death by his father, CJ Plath; step-father, Bill Tyler; father-in-law, Larry Dolejsi; sister-in-law, Carrie Russaw; daughter, Isabelle and granddaughters, Sariel, Faith, and Hope.