Graveside services for Robert Nelsen, age 93, of Creighton, Nebraska will be 1:00 p.m. May 28, 2020, at Greenwood Cemetery in Creighton. Reverend Bev Hieb will officiate.
Military Honors will be provided by Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 1151, American Legion Post 74, Army National Guard Honor Guard, and American Legion Riders.
Limited visitation, without family present, will be from 4:00 to 8:00 p.m. May 27, 2020, at Brockhaus Funeral Home in Creighton.
Social distancing guidelines of 10 people or less in the building will be followed.
Robert died Saturday, May 16, 2020, at Avera Creighton Care Centre.
Please visit www.brockhausfuneralhome.com to leave condolences for the family on Robert's guestbook.
Robert Gordon Nelsen, son of N. Chris and Grace (Carpenter) Nelsen, was born June 27, 1926. He attended District 23 for grades one through eight and graduated from Creighton High School in 1944. Robert then served in the Army from 1944 until 1946 with the rank of Sergeant. He was first sent to infantry and then was in the anti-aircraft artillery. Robert was later transferred to the Technical Intelligence Company in the occupation of Japan.
On June 1, 1948, Robert was united in marriage to Meldean Bertwell in Neligh. They were blessed with two daughters, Connie and Diane.
Robert farmed with his father and brother, Francis. They raised Registered Hereford cattle. Later they had a hog operation.
Robert was a member of the Veterans of Foreign Wars, American Legion, and the United Methodist Church.
He is survived by his daughters, Connie (Maurice) Kniep of Lincoln and Diane (Randall) Cowden of Omaha; grandchildren, Joel Jay, and Justin Kniep, and Kaleb, Michelle (Gregory), and Jordan Cowden; great-grandchildren, Jillian, Claire, and Miles Kniep and Lewis, Morgan, and Kathrine Gregory; sister-in-law, Rosalie Nelsen; friend, Mildred Dorr; and nieces and nephews.
Robert was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Meldean; and brother, Francis.