Funeral services for Sandra Barger, age 84, of Bloomfield, Nebraska will be 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, April 27, 2022, at Good Shepherd Lutheran Church in Lindy, Nebraska. Pastor Dani Jo Bierwagen will officiate, with burial in Bloomfield City Cemetery.
Visitation will be Tuesday from 5:00 to 8:00 p.m. at the church.
Brockhaus Funeral Home in Bloomfield is in charge of arrangements.
Sandra died Saturday, April 23, 2022, at Good Samaritan Society in Bloomfield.
Sandra Jean (Hansen) Barger, daughter of Otto and Neta Hansen, was born October 11, 1937, in Norfolk, Nebraska. Sandra graduated from Bloomfield High School in 1955 and Midland Lutheran College in 1958.
On August 17, 1958, Sandra married Melvin Barger in Bloomfield. To this union four children were born: Jeffrey, Annette, Carsten, and Tara.
Sandra taught school in Ralston, Nebraska for several years. She and Melvin then moved back to Bloomfield to farm. She taught at Bloomfield High School until they started a family, at which time she became a full-time mother and farm wife.
Sandra was baptized at St. Mark’s Lutheran Church. Sandra was very active in her church at Good Shepherd Lutheran Church in Lindy. She served as Sunday School teacher, LCW officer and Luther League sponsor.
Once the kids were grown and had left the farm, Sandra went back to work for Nebraska Ag Statistics which covered Knox, Dixon, Cedar, Pierce, and Antelope Counties within Northeast Nebraska. She loved the opportunity to interact and meet all the families with a similar love for agriculture.
Sandra was also very active in her community. She was an EMT for the Lindy/Bloomfield Ambulance squad for over 30 years. She worked with the American Red Cross and Bloomfield Museum Board. Sandra was the first female member of the Bloomfield School Board. A fact she was very proud of serving the community and students of the area.
Sandra passed away peacefully Saturday, April 23, 2022, at Good Samaritan Society in Bloomfield at the age of 84 years, six months, and 12 days.
Sandra is survived by her husband, Melvin; children, Jeffrey Barger of Bloomfield, Annette (Randy) Thompson of Blair, Carsten (Darci) Barger of Bloomfield, and Tara (Sandra) Barger of Greeley, Colorado; and grandchildren and great-grandchildren, Brandon (Laura) Jaden, Braelynn, Lacey, Brett (Barb), Braxton, Nathan, Jesse, Cassandra, Anthony, Aleah, Ayrion, Blakely, Gabi (Bryce), Bennett, Addison (Kelton), and Hudson.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Otto and Neta Hansen.
Memorials may be directed to Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, Lindy, Nebraska.