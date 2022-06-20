David F. Reinke, 77, of Merrimack, N.H., passed away unexpectedly on May 25, 2022 in Colorado Springs, Colo.
He was born in Langley Field, VA on September 24, 1944 to the late Bernard and Betty Reinke. He graduated High School and joined the US Navy. He served in the Navy from May 1962 - 1968 flying in the VQ2 Fleet Air Reconnaissance Squadron.
David retired from Lockheed in Merrimack, NH and started his retirement life enjoying his 1958 Pontiac and restoring another. He spent most of his retirement traveling, visiting with family and his three grandchildren.
David was pre-deceased by his wife, Marvene J. (Sorensen) Reinke on April 25th, 2014 and a daughter, Julie Reinke who died in 2010.
He will be forever loved and remembered by his son, Timothy Reinke and his wife Angelie of Pensacola, FL; a daughter, Tania Tolson and her husband David of Colorado Springs, CO; three grandchildren, Brennon Dupee, Nathan and Ethan Reinke; his brothers Eldean and wife Bonnie of Neligh, NE; Dennis and his wife Suellyn of Lawton, IA. Nephew and Nieces, Randy, Rochelle, Elise, and Carmon Reinke.
A memorial service was held at Gethsemane Lutheran Church, 65 Sagamore St, Manchester, NH on Tuesday, June 21 at 10 a.m. A private burial was held at the convenience of the family.
In lieu of flowers, please consider making a memorial contribution in David’s memory to Gethsemane Lutheran Church.
