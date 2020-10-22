Private Mass of Christian Burial for Adolph “AJ” Brozek, age 86, of Plainview, Nebraska will be Saturday, October 24, 2020, at St. Ignatius Catholic Church in Brunswick, Nebraska. Reverend Jeremy Hans will be Celebrant, with burial in St. Paul’s/St. Ignatius Cemetery in Plainview. Military Honors will be provided by American Legion Post 148 and Offutt Air Force Base Honor Guard.Visitation will be Friday from 5:00 to 8:00 p.m. Brockhaus Funeral Home in Creighton, Nebraska. Social distancing guidelines will be followed. Masks are suggested. AJ passed away Tuesday, October 20, 2020, in Plainview with his family by his side.
Adolph Joseph “AJ” Brozek, son of Adolph L. and Josephine (Voborny) Brozek, was born November 30, 1933, at Norfolk, Nebraska. AJ graduated from St. Ludger Academy in Creighton, Nebraska and attended Wayne State College for two years. On June 21, 1954, AJ was united in marriage to Jolene Closter at Plainview. They were blessed with four sons, Dan, Lance, Kelven, and Kirk. After their marriage, AJ and Jolene moved to California while AJ served his country in the United States Air Force from 1954 to 1956. They returned to Nebraska and purchased a farm west of Plainview. In later years, after the kids were grown, AJ and Jolene wintered in Texas. AJ had a passion for farming and even up to his last days was giving farming advice to his sons. He became a pilot in the Air Force and his love for flying continued throughout his life. AJ was mechanically inclined and enjoyed tinkering in his shop. He was also an avid reader and loved to travel. Spending time with his grandchildren was at the top of his list of favorites. AJ was a member of St. Ignatius Catholic Church in Brunswick. AJ was a loving caregiver to his wife, Jolene, for 14 years after she suffered a stroke. They were blessed with 57 years of marriage.
AJ is survived by his children, Lance (Diane) Brozek of Plainview, Kelven (Nancy) Brozek of Norfolk, and Kirk (Katherine) Brozek of Plainview; daughter-in-law, Denise Brozek of Brunswick; 17 grandchildren; 25 great-grandchildren; and brother-in-law, Dick (Betty) Closter. He was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Jolene; son, Dan Brozek; brother, Kenny Brozek; and a brother in infancy.
Family requests memorials be directed to Creighton Library.