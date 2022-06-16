Funeral services for Dorothy Greckel, age 104, of Bloomfield, Nebraska will be 10:30 a.m. Monday, June 20, 2022, at St. Mark’s Lutheran Church in Bloomfield. Reverend Terry Krueger will officiate, with burial in Bloomfield City Cemetery.
Visitation will be one hour prior to services at the church.
Brockhaus Funeral Home in Bloomfield is in charge of arrangements.
Dorothy passed away peacefully on Wednesday, June 15, 2022, at Good Samaritan Society in Bloomfield.
Dorothy (Ehlers) Greckel was born on January 13, 1918, to Henry and Anna (Bernhardt) Ehlers. She was the fifth child of her five sisters and one brother. Dorothy was baptized and confirmed at St. Mark’s Lutheran Church in Bloomfield. She graduated from the eighth grade and still proudly has the diploma that was awarded to her.
Dorothy was employed by various families in the Bloomfield area. This is where she met her future husband, Harold Greckel. They were married on March 29, 1939, by Reverend Rhode at St. Mark’s Lutheran Church. Two sons were born from their union, Harlan in 1942 and Lonnie in 1949.
Dorothy enjoyed gardening, preserving food, quilting, dancing, polka music, and most of all her family. She was a life-long farmer and was always involved with the crops and livestock. Even to the end, she was concerned about how the crops were doing.
Dorothy was able to live in her home on the family farm until she was 101 years old. It wasn’t uncommon to see her riding in the combine during harvest time or climbing into the semi-truck to ride along with her grandson, Shane, to deliver grain.
In July 2019, Dorothy moved into Good Samaritan Society in Bloomfield.
Dorothy is survived by her children, Harlan (Connie) Greckel of Yankton, South Dakota and Lonnie (Jolene) Greckel of Bloomfield; grandson, Shane (Kate) Greckel of Bloomfield; and many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Harold; brother, Vern (Marjorie) Ehlers; and sisters, Marie (Frank) Paulson, Alvera (Jim) Fry, Henrietta (Edward) Greckel, Gladys (Claus) Eckmann, and Arlene (Ray) Larson.