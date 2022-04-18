Memorial services for Vernal Wilbeck, age 91, of Wausa, Nebraska will be 10:30 a.m. April 22, 2022, at First Trinity Lutheran Church in Bloomfield, Nebraska. Reverend Jacob Bobby will officiate, with private family burial at a later date.
The service will be livestreamed on First Trinity Lutheran Church’s Facebook page.
Visitation will be one hour prior to the service.
Brockhaus Funeral Home in Wausa is in charge of arrangements.
Vernal died Wednesday, April 13, 2022, at Good Samaritan Society in Bloomfield.
Almighty God created the life of Vernal Hildegard Peters on June 16, 1930. She was born to Wilhelm and Emma (Krohn) Peters. She was the youngest of six children. Vernal was baptized and confirmed at Golgotha Lutheran Church, Wausa, Nebraska and attended Wausa Public School, graduating in May of 1948. She worked as a waitress at both Wausa Cafes and for her dad at his electrical store.
God blessed Vernal by giving her Willis Wilbeck as her husband. On a snowy day, they were united into marriage in Osmond, Nebraska at the Lutheran parsonage on February 28, 1949. After a honeymoon in Little Rock, Arkansas, they moved to their farm two miles west of Pleasant Valley, Nebraska. Willis and Vernal remained on the farm for 42 years before retiring in 1991 to Wausa, Nebraska. They were blessed with three children: Timothy, James, and Beverley.
Vernal was a homemaker and very involved in the farming operation. Willis and Vernal became members of First Trinity Lutheran Church after their marriage, where she was actively involved in the Ladies Aid Group. She enjoyed bowling, music, dancing, playing cards, gardening, embroidering, and doing puzzles that upon completion, were framed and gifted to her family. Vernal collected cookbooks and was an awesome cook. Family birthday parties included her clam dip, dinner rolls, and a popcorn cake. She also collected jewelry and clothes, creating color-coordinated outfits for her and Willis.
Vernal received her crown of life on April 13, 2022, at the Good Samaritan Society of Bloomfield, Nebraska, at the age of 91 years. We thank you God, for giving us so many wonderful happy years with her. Faith assures us of Love’s Eternity. Mom, this is not “Good-Bye”, just a gentle “Ta Ta For Now.” We hold you in our memories with deep love.
Vernal is survived by her children, Tim (Kathleen) Wilbeck of Exeter Nebraska, Jim (Jane) Wilbeck of Hartington, Nebraska, and Beverley (Craig) Vanness of Wausa, Nebraska; grandchildren, Kelley (Al) Meyers, Travis Wilbeck, Chad (Kris) Vanness, Curtis (Kay) Vanness, Anne (Curt) Stratman, Terri Jo (Travis) Mlady, Kendra (Marty) Schmidt, Macy Bloomquist (friend Kyle), and Michael Joy (fiancé Nickole); 18 great-grandchildren; sister-in-law, Florence Peters; and many cousins, nieces, and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Willis, of 71 years; her parents, Wilhelm and Emma Peters; in-laws, Christian and Julia (Bahnsen) Wilbeck; sisters, Dorothy (Norris) Gillilan, Opal (Lyle) Schultz, and Vinona (Eugene) McGarrity; brothers, Wilbur (Doris) Peters and Albur Peters; in-laws, John (Elsie) Wilbeck, George (Anna) Wilbeck, Fred (Gertrude) Wilbeck, Anna (John) Oakason, Emma (Sike) Peterson, and Elizabeth (Elmer) Gatzemeyer; and great-grandson, Vaughn Stratman.