Memorial services for Betty Butler, age 83, of Bloomfield, Nebraska will be 10:30 a.m. Friday, November 12, 2021, at First Trinity Lutheran Church in Bloomfield. Reverend Jacob Bobby will officiate.
Visitation will be one hour prior to services at the church.
Brockhaus Funeral Home in Bloomfield is in charge of arrangements.
Betty Jean (Chaney) Butler entered Heaven’s glory on November 7, 2021, after a long and courageous battle with Parkinson’s disease at Good Samaritan Society in Bloomfield.
Betty was born to Sam and Edna Chaney in Kulm, North Dakota. She grew up in several different places but attended high school and graduated from Leadville High School in Leadville, Colorado. Betty married Gerald “Jerry” Butler on November 21, 1959. They lived in Denver for a few years, then a short time in Creighton, Nebraska and Neligh, Nebraska, before settling down in Bloomfield, Nebraska in 1969.
Betty worked for the family business, Butler Flying Service and Tri-Electric, then took a position at Farmers and Merchants State Bank where she worked for several years until she retired at age 65. Betty enjoyed bowling, a bit of golf, and was very active at First Trinity Lutheran Church in Bloomfield.
Betty is survived by her husband, Jerry; daughters, Lori Butler (Kevin Clark) of Raymore, Missouri and Renae (Kyle) Wedeking of Elma, Iowa; one granddaughter, Tierney Wedeking (Patrick McCart) of Osage Beach, Missouri; two great-grandsons, Preston Wedeking and Logan McCart of Osage Beach, Missouri; brother, Earl (Suzi) Chaney of New Mexico; sister, Debbie (Chaney) Hooten of Colorado; sister-in-law, Gayle Chaney of Michigan; brother-in-law, Robert Robinson of Colorado; sister-in-law, Ellen “Dee” Tolman of Texas; several nieces and nephews; and many, many cherished friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Sam and Edna Chaney; sisters, Geraldine and Dolly; brothers, James and Dale; mother-in-law, Pansy “Polly” Amerine; father-in-law, Ralph Butler; sister-in-law, Carol Carpenter; and nephews, Jeffery, Mike, Mark, and Greg; and nieces, Donna and Robin.