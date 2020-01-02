Funeral Services For Marcia Friedrichsen

Marcia Bernell Greckel Friedrichsen was born on a farm near Bloomfield, NE on May 7, 1935 to Fred & Emma (Kortum) Greckel. Marcia graduated from Bloomfield High School in 1953. She settled into life in Bloomfield after high school, was married and from that marriage, two children were born to this union. After moving to David City, she was married to Paul Friedrichsen. To this union, they were blessed with eight children. In 1976, they moved to Aurora where they lived for forty-two years.
Marcia was baptized and confirmed in the Lutheran church. Her faith was an integral part of her life. She taught Sunday school and confirmation classes for many years and was an active member of Messiah Lutheran Church in Aurora. Marcia was a member of PEO for 56 years and was part of Chapter AC in Aurora. Marcia ran an in home daycare center and took care of many children that she loved as her own. For several years, Paul & Marcia opened their home as a safe place for foster children and were honored with the Chamber of Commerce Humanitarian Award. Marcia worked for the State of Nebraska as a family support worker and later as the social services director for Bethesda Nursing Home. For all of her work with children, Marcia was Lady of the Rose in 1985. On the side, Marcia would waitress or help at Nitta’s. She loved being around people!
Marcia’s hobby was her family. She loved cooking, entertaining, visiting, watching Husker sports, family trips to Estes Park and shopping with them all. Christmas was Marcia’s favorite holiday and she made sure it was special for everyone. She loved to travel to visit family, watch the Cardinal’s play baseball and to have a house full of people to cook for.
Survivors include her husband Paul, children: Holly (Rod) Didier, Thomas, Cass, Matthew, David & Rachel; Jennifer & Billy Murray, Minna & Arden; Melissa (Jason) Prante, Mitchell, Lauren & Autumn, April Friedrichsen, Franklin, Linus & Fannie; Sam (Jana) Friedrichsen, Parker, Nicholas, Lucas & Emerson; Amber (Jason) Cecil, Maggie, Jake & Odin; Jose Friedrichsen, Byron (Cristina) Friedrichsen, Mya & Oliver; and Joe (Kristin) Friedrichsen, Grady & Meyer; Great grandchild, James Didier. Brother-in-laws Chasely Friedrichsen, Millard Friedrichsen and Morris Friedrichsen and many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her son, Benjamin David Friedrichsen, great grandson, August Didier, her parents, Fred & Emma Greckel, brothers, Edward, Harold and Freddie Greckel.