Public visitation for Melfred Frank, age 91, of Creighton, Nebraska will be from 4:00 to 7:00 p.m. Tuesday, June 1, 2021, at Brockhaus Funeral Home in Creighton.
Private family burial will be at a later date, with Military Honors provided by Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 1151, American Legion Post 74, and Army National Guard Honor Guard.
Melfred died Friday, May 28, 2021, at Alpine Village in Verdigre, Nebraska.
Melfred Joseph Frank, son of Joseph and Stazy Frank, was born February 20, 1930, near Winnetoon, Nebraska. He attended Rohrer Country School by Winnetoon, one year by Plainview, and then Salem School, east of Creighton. Melfred farmed with his father until he was drafted into the Army in July 1953. He did his training at Fort Leonard Wood in Missouri. After his training, Melfred spent 16 months near Frankfort, Germany.
Melfred married Stazie Filip on October 24, 1951, at Center, Nebraska. They began farming south of Creighton and then farmed northwest of Brunswick. Melfred and Stazie were in the dairy business for over 30 years. Melfred also did custom combining and trucking.
Melfred was the assistant groundskeeper and treasurer of Rose Hill Cemetery. He was a lifetime member of the Veterans of Foreign Wars and American Legion. Melfred also was a member of the historical society and senior citizens.
Melfred and Stazie had five children, Joan Ruth, who was stillborn, Robert (Linda) of Norfolk, Rodger (Sandra) of Brunswick, Shirley (Steve) Henery of Brunswick, and Joyce, who died in a car accident when she was ten. Melfred has one sister, Darlene Matson of Mitchell, South Dakota; 11 grandchildren; 17 great-grandchildren; and six great-great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents; and sister, Marceline (Warren) Witt.