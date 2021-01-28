Arnold Louis Lawson, 93, died Sunday, January 24, 2021 at the Good Samaritan Society in Bloomfield, Nebraska.
Due to local COVID restrictions, a graveside service with military honors will be at 10:00 a.m. Thursday at the Bloomfield Cemetery with Rev. Lynde Linde officiating.
“Arnie” was born in Crofton, Nebraska on June 15, 1927. He farmed with his father and attended Bloomfield High School and Bloomfield Methodist Church. During the Korean War, Arnie served in the U.S. Army as an admired chef and baker for the troops on the front lines. After the war, he returned home to his first love — the family farm near Bloomfield.
Survivors include his sister Irene Flowerday of Bend, Oregon; sister-in-law Clara Lawson of Sioux City, Iowa; nephew Greg Lawson of Dakota Dunes, South Dakota; niece Gina Lawson of Eagle, Idaho; niece Leslie Williams of Boise, Idaho; niece Deanna Stewart of Salem, Oregon; niece Lynn Evans of Veneta, Oregon; niece Carol Joerger of Glendale, Oregon; niece Joan Nosler of Bend, Oregon; niece Becky Haley of Bend, Oregon; niece Kathy Wilson of Keizer, Oregon; and many great nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents Floyd and Pearl Lawson of Bloomfield; brother Ardell Lawson; sister Mary June Hart; brother-in-laws Raymond Hilliard, Herb
Flowerday and Harold Hart; and nephews Richard Hilliard and James Hart.
Arnie was always happy, always kind, and always willing to lend a helping hand to his family and neighbors. He was much loved and will be greatly missed.