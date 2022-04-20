Mass of Christian Burial for Dorothy A. Van Brocklin, age 88, of Creighton, Nebraska will be 11:00 a.m. Friday, April 22, 2022, at St. Ludger Catholic Church in Creighton. Reverend Jeremy Hans will officiate.
Visitation will be one hour prior to services at the church, with a Rosary at 10:30 a.m.
Brockhaus Funeral Home in Creighton is in charge of arrangements.
Dorothy died Friday, April 15, 2022, at her daughter's residence in Ceresco, Nebraska.
Dorothy donated her body to the Anatomical Board of the state of Nebraska.
Dorothy A. Van Brocklin, daughter of James and Agnes (Reinart) Brady, was born April 11, 1934, in Fulda, MN. She graduated from Fulda High School in 1952. Dorothy entered St. Mary’s School of Nursing in October 1953 and graduated in June 1956. She worked at the Windom Hospital in Windom, MN until she married John T. Van Brocklin in Fulda, MN on November 30, 1957. Their union was blessed by eight children, John, James, Joel, Marie, Ann, Patricia, Garret, and Christine.
John and Dorothy farmed the home place until they had a farm sale in 1998. They continued to live on the farm together until 2005 when John passed away. Dorothy continued to live on the farm until 2020, when she went to live with family.
Dorothy worked as a registered nurse at Creighton Hospital from 1981-2001, when she retired. John and Dorothy spent the next four years traveling together.
Dorothy was active in St. Ludger Catholic Church parish as a CCD teacher, served on the Parish Council, was active in the Altar Society, and served as flowerbed attendant. Dorothy also volunteered at St. Ludger school. Dorothy was President of the VFW Auxiliary 1151 for three years and was Membership Chairman for many years. She was also Membership Chairman for the Creighton Historical Center and served on the Ashfall board. Dorothy helped to coordinate and call donors for local bloodmobiles.
Dorothy enjoyed spending time with her family, reading, gardening, canning, and sewing.
Dorothy is survived by her children, John (Diane) Van Brocklin of Hastings, NE, Dr. James (Shelley) Van Brocklin of Firth, NE, Joel (Kathy) Van Brocklin of Lincoln, NE, Marie Van Brocklin of Plainview, NE, Ann (Darrel) Miller of Lincoln, NE, Patricia (Alan) Kettelhut of Ceresco, NE, Garret (Susan) Van Brocklin of Cortland, NE, and Christine (Bryan) Cole of Lincoln, NE; and many grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
In lieu of flowers, Dorothy requested memorials be directed to St. Ludger Catholic Church and School.