Lester James Ebitson, age 69, of Bloomfield, Nebraska, died Saturday, February 27, 2021, at Avera Sr. James Care Center in Yankton, South Dakota.
No local services will be held. Arrangements are under the direction of the Wintz & Ray Funeral Home and Cremation Service in Yankton.
Lester James Ebitson was born June 29, 1951, in Boston Massachusetts, to Leonard and Catherine (Hall) Ebitson. He grew up in Bountiful, Utah where he attended school. He enlisted in to the United States Army and served his country during the Vietnam War. After the war he returned to Utah where he worked as a carpenter for several years. He moved to Bloomfield, Nebraska in 2011 and began working at Michaels Egg Farm until his retirement in 2015. Lester enjoyed woodworking, fishing and exploring places on his bike. We will miss him but know he’s riding free now.
Survivors include his five sisters, three brothers and many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
