David Thorell, age 76, of Wausa, Nebraska passed away Tuesday, January 26, 2021, at Avera Sacred Heart Hospital in Yankton, South Dakota.
Private family services will be held.
Brockhaus Funeral Home in Wausa is in charge of arrangements.
David Eugene Thorell, oldest son of Floyd and Delores Thorell, was born June 12, 1944. He spent his life in Wausa, Nebraska only leaving to attend the University of Nebraska-Lincoln to obtain two bachelor’s degrees and to pursue a career in the United States Air Force where he retired as a captain.
David was proud of his blended family: son, Aaron, stepson, Chad Reineke and two daughters, Lauren and Mary, and his wife of 33 years, Helen (Reed).
The family made their home west of Wausa, where he spent many hours perfecting his gardens and flower beds. David was always happiest when his home was filled with his children and grandchildren.
David is survived by his wife, Helen; children, Aaron Thorell, Lauren (Jarod) Thompson, and Mary (Garett) Keller; mother, Delores; sisters, Sharon, Joan, Yvonne, and Eileen; brother, Bill; and his grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his father, Floyd; stepson, Chad Reineke; and mother of his son Aaron, Sandra (Kemmitt) Thorell.