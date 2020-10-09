Robert “Bob” Henry Muller was born January 30,1937 on a farm outside Center, Nebraska to Henry and Frieda Muller. Bob passed away peacefully October 8, 2020 at Legacy Garden Rehabilitation and Living Center in Pender, Nebraska.
Bob was united in marriage to Edith Gilliland in 1961. To this union were born four children. He was employed with Heinz Tree Service, Neligh Township as a maintainer operator, and the Hay Mill in later years. Bob will always be remembered for his love of attending auctions & collecting tractors.
He was preceded in death by his parents; three grandchildren; one brother and one sister.
He is survived by his wife, Edith of Bancroft, NE; children, Jaccie (David) Case of Lyons, NE, Charles (Teresa) Muller and Carol (Delbert) Polenske all of Bancroft, Dana Muller of South Sioux City, NE; five grandchildren; seven great grandchildren; sister, Shirley Wagner of Creighton, NE; brother, Leo (Ruth) Muller of Janesville, WI; sister, Donna Whitmarsh of Sebring, FL; many nieces and nephews.
We are following all current health directives regarding COVID-19. Masks will be required and will social distance by household.
FUNERAL SERVICE: Monday, October 12, 2020, 2 pm, at Pelan Funeral Services Lyons.
VISITATION: Sunday, 4-6 pm, at Pelan Funeral Services Lyons.
BURIAL: Bancroft Cemetery, Bancroft
MEMORIALS: To the family to be designated at a later date.