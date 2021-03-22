Gary Dean Kramer age 78 of Bloomfield, Nebraska died on Friday, March 19, 2021 at Avera Sister James Nursing Home in Yankton, SD.
Mass of Christian Burial will be on Tuesday, March 23, 2021 at 10:30 a.m. at St. Rose of Lima Catholic Church in Crofton with the Rev. Jim Keiter officiating. Burial will be at St. Rose cemetery in Crofton, Nebraska with military rites by the Crofton American Legion Post #128. Visitation will be on Monday, at church, from 6-8:00 p.m. with a Vigil Service at 7:00 p.m. Visitation will continue on Tuesday one hour prior to services at church. Face masks and social distancing are still required for the visitation and funeral. You may watch a live stream of the funeral at www.facebook.com/WintzRay/live .
Pallbearers will be his grandchildren Corbin Wavrunek, Caryssa Wavrunek, Cayden Wavrunek, Elizabeth Dumansky, Hannah Dumansky, Andrew Dumansky, Tiana Clark, and Anthony Clark.
Gary Dean was born on January 28, 1943 in Hartington, Nebraska to Martin Julius and Mildred Mathilda (Arens) Kramer. He grew up on a farm southeast of Crofton. Gary was a multi-sport athlete and graduated from Crofton High School in 1960. Gary began farming with his dad and later bought his own farm where he raised livestock, harvested grain, and ran a hog operation. He was involved in soil conservation, receiving the NRD Award for terracing and tree planting. He married Julie Marie Ausdemore on April 28, 1966 at St. Rose of Lima Church in Crofton. Gary enjoyed spending time with his children and grandchildren, and some favorite pastimes included playing cards, bowling, golfing, coyote hunting, and camping with his family at the farm. Gary also served on the Dolphin township board for close to 40 years.
Gary is survived by his seven children Brian Kramer of Hartington, Brenda (Michael) Edison of Lincoln, NE, Jackie (Bill) Dumansky of Sioux Falls, SD, Theresa Wavrunek and fiancé Aaron Olson of Yankton, SD, Michael Kramer and fiancé Stephanie Guenther of Crofton, Stephanie Kramer of Lincoln, Brent Kramer of Lincoln; 8 grandchildren; five step-grandchildren; seven siblings Mary Lou (John) Addison of Newcastle, LaDonna (Tom) Kuchta of St. Helena, NE, Rose Ann (Keith) Newman of Lawton, IA, Francis (Deb) Kramer of Yankton, SD, Randy (Sandi) Kramer of Yankton, SD, John (Sue) Kramer of Hartington, Marty (Bonnie) Kramer of Hartington, and many nieces and nephews.
Gary was preceded in death by his parents Martin and Mildred Kramer; Julie Kramer, a stillborn older Baby Brother, brother Norman Kramer, and sister Gerri Lynn Pinkelman.