Mass of Christian Burial for Joseph Fuchtman, age 94, of Creighton, Nebraska will be 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, November 24, 2021, at St. Ludger Catholic Church in Creighton. Reverend Jeremy Hans will be Celebrant, with burial in St. Ludger Catholic Cemetery.
Funeral service will be livestreamed on St. Ludger Catholic Church’s Facebook page.
Visitation will be Tuesday from 4:00 to 7:00 p.m. at the church, with a 7:00 p.m. Wake Service.
Brockhaus Funeral Home in Creighton is in charge of arrangements.
Joseph died Wednesday, November 17, 2021, at Avera Creighton Hospital.
Joseph Gilbert Fuchtman, son of Joseph and Clara (Schula) Fuchtman, was born July 16, 1927, at the family farm southeast of Creighton, Nebraska. He was educated at St. Ludger Academy in Creighton, graduating from there in May 1945 just as World War II ended on the European Front.
His high school years were spent working on the family and neighborhood farms with his brother Willard “Slim”, as the war emptied the countryside from the labor source of young men, including four of his brothers, Lenny, Wally, Ed, and Ray.
Joseph worked for the meat packing plants in Omaha during the winter months, eventually taking over the farming operation. He became sole operator in 1956 living on the farm with his father, and eventually purchasing it in the 1960’s. On January 28, 1961, Joseph married Irene Kaminski at St Bonaventure Catholic Church in Columbus, Nebraska. To this union four children were born: Kathy, Jim, Joe, and Larry.
Joe enjoyed farming and feeding cattle, selling them at the Creighton Livestock Market and the Sioux City Stockyards. He took pride in maintaining the farm buildings painting the large two-story farmhouse and beautiful red barn by himself every few years. He and Irene moved into town in 1993 when his son Jim and wife Jody moved to the farm, although he continued in the farming and cattle operation for many years after. He took pleasure in the fact they purchased and took over the farming operation. He and Jim’s family received the Aksarben’s 100-year Pioneer Family Farm award at the 2017 Knox County Fair. The most important crop being the 18 children of three generations raised on the farm.
Joseph was a regular blood donor giving his much-needed blood type of O negative. At age 81 he received recognition for donating 100 units. He was often called to the hospital during an emergency, including donating to a young widow and mother of five after a car accident.
Joseph was a faithful member of St. Ludger Catholic Church, Knights of Columbus, served on St. Ludger School Board, and on the Farmers Co-op Board of Directors for 13 years, including president for several years.
He always said, “you can’t keep a good man down.” He proved this by recovering from two broken hips and three surgeries the last five years. His determination allowed him to move home in November of 2020 after living at Assisted Living at Alpine Village in Verdigre for two years. The good man they couldn’t keep down was able to spend the last year of his life at home.
Joseph passed away November 17, 2021, at the age of 94 years and four months.
He is survived by his wife, Irene of Alpine Village in Verdigre; daughter, Kathy (Tim) Becker of Creighton; sons, Jim (Jody) of Creighton, Joe of Arlington, VA, and Larry (Katie) of Gilbert, AZ; nine grandchildren, Courtney (Garrett) Hanefeldt of Winnetoon, Brennan (Katelyn) Becker of Creighton, Clarissa Becker of Brookings, SD, Alex (Jordan) Taralson of Sioux Falls, SD, Ian Fuchtman of Creighton, Sloane (Joe) Schulz of Seward, and Bailey, Emmett, and Abigail Fuchtman of Gilbert, AZ; six great-grandchildren, Maverick, Brooks, Charlotte, Easton, Caroline, Ace Joseph, and Baby Taralson to arrive in February; sister-in-law, Theresa Fuchtman of Omaha; brother-in law, Stanley Kaminski of Dayton Ohio; sister-in-law, Liz Ragatz of Sierra Vista, AZ; and many nieces and nephews.
His parents Joseph and Clara preceded him in death. He was the last surviving of their 12 children and was preceded by six brothers, Leonard, infant brother Joseph, Walter, Willard “Slim”, Edwin, and Ray; and five sisters, Sr. Frances, Edna Burns, Florence Hasenpflug, Sr. Kathleen, and Margaret Focht.
The family suggest memorials to be directed to Alpine Village of Verdigre, St. Ludger Elementary School of Creighton, or Santaland in Creighton.